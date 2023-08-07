(LEAD) Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect

(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 3-4)

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The suspect in last week's fatal stabbing rampage in Seongnam, south of Seoul, was identified Monday as 22-year-old Choi Won-jong.

On Thursday, he drove a car into people on a sidewalk and attacked others with a knife at a department store, leaving one person dead and 13 wounded. He was formally arrested Saturday.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency released the suspect's name, age and photos after a relevant expert committee determined the case met the criteria for disclosure, which included the heinous nature of the crime, the substantial harm caused, sufficient evidence and the public's right to be informed.

Choi declined to submit to a mug shot, so the police released other photos of his face that were obtained during the investigation.



These photos released by the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency on Aug. 7, 2023 show 22-year-old Choi Won-jong, the suspect in last week's fatal stabbing rampage in Seongnam. (Yonhap)



