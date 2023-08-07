S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 7, 2023
All News 16:45 August 07, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.475 3.498 -2.3
2-year TB 3.724 3.759 -3.5
3-year TB 3.689 3.738 -4.9
10-year TB 3.814 3.876 -6.2
2-year MSB 3.726 3.766 -4.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.468 4.519 -5.1
91-day CD 3.720 3.720 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
(3rd LD) Police probing 54 people in connection with murder threats posted online
-
(LEAD) World scout body says early departure planned from Saemangeum
-
(LEAD) Local Scout contingent boycotts jamboree, accuses organizers of mishandling sex offense