Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q2 net profit up 4.6 pct to 30.3 bln won

All News 16:57 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 30.3 billion won (US$23.2 million), up 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 17.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 522.8 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Home Shopping Network
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!