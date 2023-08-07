Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q2 net profit up 4.6 pct to 30.3 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 30.3 billion won (US$23.2 million), up 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 17.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 522.8 billion won.

