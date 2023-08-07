The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect

SEOUL -- The suspect in last week's fatal stabbing rampage in Seongnam, south of Seoul, was identified Monday as 22-year-old Choi Won-jong.

On Thursday, he drove a car into people on a sidewalk and attacked others with a knife at a department store, leaving one person dead and 13 wounded. He was formally arrested Saturday.



-----------------

(LEAD) World scout body says early departure planned from Saemangeum

SEOUL -- An early departure will be planned for all participants in the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in the Saemangeum reclaimed land in southwestern South Korea due to inclement weather, the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) said Monday, citing such a move by the South Korean government.

"WOSM received confirmation this morning from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in Saemangeum," the organization said in a statement, using the official name of South Korea.



-----------------

(2nd LD) KT Q2 net profit up 19 pct on robust sales in business service

SEOUL -- KT Corp., South Korea's No. 2 wireless carrier, said Monday its second-quarter net income jumped 19 percent from a year earlier thanks to robust sales in business-to-business operations.

KT's net profit reached 432.5 billion won (US$331.8 million) in the three months through June on a consolidated basis, up from 363.4 billion won the previous year, according to the company in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

Minors behind majority of online murder threats: police

SEOUL -- Minors accounted for more than half of the suspects apprehended for posting online threats of copycat crimes in the wake of recent back-to-back deadly stabbing rampages, police said Monday.

Since July 21, when a 33-year-old man wielding a knife killed one person and injured three others near a subway station in Seoul, 187 posts containing murder threats had been identified as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to the National Office of Investigation.



-----------------

FKI picks Poongsan chairman to be its new chair

SEOUL -- The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said Monday it has chosen Ryu Jin, the chairman of Poongsan Corp., as the sole candidate to take the helm of the business lobby.

The selection of Ryu as its new chair will be formally put up for a vote at an extraordinary general meeting slated to be held on Aug. 22, the FKI said.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea postpones plan to ease virus curbs amid recent COVID-19 surge

SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday that it will postpone its plan to ease all kinds of antivirus curbs and fully return to pre-pandemic normalcy due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

"We were going to announce plans to lower the disease level of COVID-19 to Class 4 and lift all mask mandates at hospitals on Wednesday, but the schedule was put on hold," an official from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



-----------------

PPP's special committee vows to solve 'inefficiencies' in S. Korea's science, tech industries

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) vowed Monday to make efforts to solve structural problems and other "inefficiencies" hindering South Korea's scientific and technological advancement.

The pledge was made during the inaugural meeting of the PPP's special committee on science and technology, convened to discuss policy support for research and development (R&D) in such fields and advance the government's initiative to nurture 12 strategic technologies into future growth engines.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon discusses 'contingency plan' for Jamboree participants

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and his aides have been discussing a "contingency plan" to ensure the safety of participants in the World Scout Jamboree ahead of the expected landfall of Typhoon Khanun later this week, his office said Monday.

Yoon was briefed on the plan by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min earlier Monday, after beginning related discussions with relevant ministers the previous day, senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said in a written briefing.



-----------------

Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week

SEOUL -- Typhoon Khanun is forecast to land on South Korea's southeastern coast later this week, packing winds as fast as 44 meters per second, the weather agency said Monday.

Khanun, which passed the ocean 330 kilometers east-northeast of Japan's Okinawa at 9 a.m., is expected to advance north to reach waters 90 km southwest of Busan at 9 p.m. on Thursday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

