Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS member Suga to join S. Korean military

All News 22:23 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has canceled his request to delay enlistment in order to start his mandatory military service, his agency said Monday.

BigHit Music did not provide a specific time frame on when he will join the military, saying only it will make an announcement as soon as the notice of enlistment is available.

Suga will be the third BTS member to serve in the military, following Jin and J-hope. Jin started the mandatory service in December and J-hope in April.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

A photo of BTS member Suga provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A photo of BTS member Suga provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#BTS #Suga #military
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!