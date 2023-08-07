BTS member Suga to join S. Korean military
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has canceled his request to delay enlistment in order to start his mandatory military service, his agency said Monday.
BigHit Music did not provide a specific time frame on when he will join the military, saying only it will make an announcement as soon as the notice of enlistment is available.
Suga will be the third BTS member to serve in the military, following Jin and J-hope. Jin started the mandatory service in December and J-hope in April.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
