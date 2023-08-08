Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 07:03 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Jamboree ultimately put to halt; Scouts to scatter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Scouts pull out from campsite due to incoming typhoon, to head to capital area (Kookmin Daily)
-- Alert over typhoon piercing through Korean Peninsula; Scouts withdraw from jamboree campsite (Donga Ilbo)
-- Jamboree Scouts leave early due to typhoon, to move to capital area (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Scouts to leave jamboree in Saemangeum as typhoon approaches (Segye Times)
-- Jamboree to continue despite Scouts leaving Saemangeum (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Jamboree in Saemangeum to continue in capital area as typhoon approaches (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Jamboree virtually draws to close (Hankyoreh)
-- Typhoon after heat wave; jamboree folds up tents (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 111 apartment complexes pass safety checks; real estate market shows signs of life (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KDB considering third party sale of Asiana (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Coming typhoon deals Jamboree campsite final blow (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Scouts decide on early exit from Saemangeum ahead of typhoon (Korea Herald)
-- Jamboree participants to leave Saemangeum early due to typhoon (Korea Times)
