S. Korea logs current account surplus for 2nd month in June

All News 08:00 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea logged a current account surplus for the second straight month in June on the back of a trade surplus and increased dividend payments from overseas, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$5.87 billion in June, following the $1.93 billion surplus a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

June's surplus came as the country logged a trade surplus and dividend income increased.

The country's goods account racked up a $3.98 billion surplus in June, following a $1.82 billion surplus the previous month.

The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers and dividend payments from overseas, reported a surplus of $4.85 billion, the data showed.

But the services account suffered an extended loss in June, reaching $2.61 billion, the data showed.

This file photo taken June 21, 2023, shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

