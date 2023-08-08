Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Uplus Q2 net profit up 31.7 pct to 213.3 bln won

All News 07:54 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 213.3 billion won (US$163.3 million), up 31.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 288 billion won, up 15.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 1.3 percent to 3.42 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 174.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
