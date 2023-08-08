(LEAD) LG Uplus Q2 net up 32 pct on robust wireless service

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; CHANGES headline; ADDS photos)

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose nearly 32 percent from a year earlier, driven by its robust wireless business.

Its net income amounted to 213.3 billion won (US$163.3 million) in the April-June period, up 31.7 percent from the year-ago period.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 288 billion won, up 15.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 1.3 percent to 3.42 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 174.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.



The undated photo provided by LG Uplus Corp. shows its headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Sales from its wireless business rose 2.5 percent on-year to 1.57 trillion won in the second quarter, driven by a significant rise in mobile virtual network operators and the recovery of roaming sales.

The number of its mobile subscribers had increased by 14.3 percent on-year to 21 million as of end-June, with its 5G network users accounting for 57.2 percent of the total.

The company's smart home business also saw its sales rise 4 percent to 502.9 billion won for the three-month period ending in June from a year ago thanks to an increase in IPTV and high-speed internet subscriptions.

IPTV grew 2.8 percent year-over-year driven by the sustained growth of basic fee revenue. Broadband grew 5.6 percent on-year, thanks to the steady growth of subscribers to Giga, LG Uplus' high-speed internet service.

The company's business-to-business sector posted 1.1 percent on-year growth based on new business agreements and the launch of related products.

It said a contract for wireless communication circuits in all Hyundai and Kia models in 2023 is expected to have a positive impact on its smart mobility revenue. Also, U+Drive is set to be integrated into all Toyota car models to be released later this year.



This file photo taken Feb. 6, 2023, shows the logo of LG Uplus Corp. on the wall of the company's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)



(END)