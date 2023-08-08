Kim Ha-seong's hitting streak reaches 13 games
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres is as hot as the California sun.
The leadoff hitter for the Padres has now hit safely in 13 straight games and reached base multiple times in 15 straight games. The South Korean infielder batted 2-for-5 in a 13-7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park in San Diego on Monday (local time).
During his current hitting streak, which began on July 24, Kim has raised his batting average from .270 to .288, with seven multihit games thrown in.
In August, Kim is batting .421/.542/.579 with a homer, two RBIs, five walks and three steals in six games.
After lining out to center field in the first inning, Kim singled to left field in the third to keep his hitting streak going. He scored on a double by Fernando Tatis Jr.
He opened the fifth inning with a single to center but struck out swinging in the seventh inning. Kim popped out to first base in the bottom of the ninth for the game's final out.
Kim's South Korean teammate, first baseman Choi Ji-man, went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored out of the No. 7 spot. He was lifted for pinch hitter Matthew Batten in the ninth.
-
