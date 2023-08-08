Manufacturers' domestic supply down 1.6 pct in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' domestic supply fell 1.6 percent on-year in the April-June period, data showed Tuesday, amid the weak performance of the electronics and chemical sectors.

The manufacturing domestic supply index was estimated at 107.1 in the second quarter of 2023, slightly down from 108.8 tallied in the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The index measures both locally produced goods and imports, serving as a major indicator of domestic demand trends.

The supply of locally made goods fell 2 percent over the period due to weaker output in electronic and telecommunication products.

That of imported goods, on the other hand, edged down 0.1 percent in the second quarter due to the sluggish supply in the basic metal segment.

The index for consumer goods decreased 2.5 percent, and that for capital goods fell 3.4 percent. The supply of intermediate goods rose 0.5 percent on-year, the data showed.



