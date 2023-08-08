Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 36/26 Sunny 20

Incheon 36/26 Sunny 20

Suwon 36/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 36/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/24 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 29/25 Rain 80

Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 60

Gwangju 37/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 33/28 Rain 60

Daegu 35/26 Sunny 60

Busan 35/27 Sunny 60

