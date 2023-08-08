Seoul shares open higher on U.S. gains amid rate hike woes
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors remain concerned over the Federal Reserve's additional rate hikes to tame inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 9.6 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,590.31 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
All three major U.S. stock indexes finished higher Monday (U.S. time), snapping their worst weekly decline since March, on upbeat corporate earnings.
Investors are keeping an eye on the Fed's next step after Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman said multiple rate hikes could be required as inflation is still significantly above the Fed's 2 percent target.
In Seoul, big-cap shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.44 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 1.56 percent, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI advanced 0.81 percent.
Top chemicals maker LG Chem went up 0.65 percent, and shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries soared 2.31 percent.
Auto shares also gained ground, with Hyundai Motor climbing 0.8 percent and its affiliate Kia rising 0.52 percent. Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor's auto parts affiliate, advanced more than 1.5 percent.
But No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost more than 1.07 percent.
Steel giant POSCO Holdings and its battery component-making affiliate POSCO Future M also fell 0.36 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.
IT stocks also retreated, with internet portal operator Naver falling 0.64 percent and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, dropping 0.38 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,306.7 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.5 won from Monday's close.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea postpones plan to ease virus curbs amid recent COVID-19 surge