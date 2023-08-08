Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hybe Q2 net income up 18.7 pct to 117.4 bln won

All News 09:38 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 117.4 billion won (US$89.8 million), up 18.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 81.3 billion won, down 7.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 21.2 percent to 621 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 62.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#Hybe
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!