(LEAD) Hybe Q2 net income up 18.7 pct on robust album, concert sales
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop powerhouse Hybe Co. said Tuesday its net income increased 18.7 percent from a year earlier on the back of strong album and ticket sales by its artists, including supergroup BTS members, NewJeans and Seventeen.
Its net profit stood at 117.4 billion won (US$89.8 million) in the April-June period, compared with 98.9 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income was down 7.9 percent on-year to 81.3 billion won over the period, while sales rose 21.2 percent to 621 billion won.
By sector, sales from albums, concerts and appearance fees surged 33.9 percent on-year to 436.3 billion won in the second quarter.
Revenue from merchandising, licensing and fan community platforms slipped 1 percent to 184.5 billion won due to sluggish content sales.
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea postpones plan to ease virus curbs amid recent COVID-19 surge