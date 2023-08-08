Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Hybe Q2 net income up 18.7 pct on robust album, concert sales

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop powerhouse Hybe Co. said Tuesday its net income increased 18.7 percent from a year earlier on the back of strong album and ticket sales by its artists, including supergroup BTS members, NewJeans and Seventeen.

Its net profit stood at 117.4 billion won (US$89.8 million) in the April-June period, compared with 98.9 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating income was down 7.9 percent on-year to 81.3 billion won over the period, while sales rose 21.2 percent to 621 billion won.

By sector, sales from albums, concerts and appearance fees surged 33.9 percent on-year to 436.3 billion won in the second quarter.

Revenue from merchandising, licensing and fan community platforms slipped 1 percent to 184.5 billion won due to sluggish content sales.

The cover of "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS," K-pop juggernaut BTS' book commemorating their 10th debut anniversary, is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

