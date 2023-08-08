S. Korea vigilant on ensuring stable power supply amid scorching heat
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday it is focusing on ensuring a stable power supply amid the soaring demand in the face of sweltering heat.
The maximum electricity demand reached 93.6 gigawatts (GW) the previous day, the highest ever for a summer season, above the ministry's estimate of 92.9 GW.
"We will stay vigilant and closely manage the electricity supply situation throughout the summer season, as uncertainties can arise at any time," Second Vice Industry Minister Kang Kyung-sung said.
The ministry has also been bracing for Typhoon Khanun, which is anticipated to reach the southern resort island of Jeju on Thursday, as it can disrupt power transmission.
The country maintains stable power supply capabilities, with the capacity reaching 104.3 GW during the peak time the previous day, it added.
