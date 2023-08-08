SK Telecom Q2 net profit up 34.8 pct to 347.8 bln won
All News 10:10 August 08, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 347.8 billion won (US$265.8 million), up 34.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 463.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 459.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 0.4 percent to 4.3 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 290.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
