Polish president cancels visit to S. Korea due to internal, jamboree issues
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda has canceled plans to visit South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree due to security issues at home and the dispersion of jamboree participants from the event's venue, a diplomatic source said Tuesday.
Duda was planning to visit the jamboree site in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwest coast, as Poland is set to host the next edition in its port city of Gdansk in 2027.
The plan was canceled, however, due to tensions following Belarus' violation of Polish airspace earlier this month and due to jamboree participants being relocated to cities across the country to escape the approach of a powerful typhoon later this week.
"I understand there was a change in circumstances due to both internal and external affairs," the diplomatic source told Yonhap News Agency.
Duda's visit would have raised the possibility of another meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol, less than a month after the two held a summit during Yoon's official visit to Poland in July.
