(LEAD) Polish president cancels visit to S. Korea due to typhoon

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda has canceled plans to visit South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree due to the approach of a powerful typhoon, a presidential official said Tuesday.

Duda was planning to visit the jamboree site in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwest coast, as Poland is set to host the next edition in its port city of Gdansk in 2027.

The plan was canceled, however, as Typhoon Khanun has been forecast to make landfall on the country's southern coast Thursday.

"The typhoon is approaching, and it doesn't appear easy to hold the closing ceremony as planned," the presidential official told reporters, referring to the jamboree's closing event Friday.

"If the Polish president were to visit, he probably would have various events planned, but they could be affected by weather conditions, so I think there was a change of plan in consideration of various factors," the official added.

Duda's visit would have raised the possibility of another meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol, less than a month after the two held a summit during Yoon's official visit to Poland in July.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend a joint press conference following their summit talks at the presidential palace in Warsaw on July 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

