The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 08, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.56 3.56
2-M 3.62 3.63
3-M 3.67 3.69
6-M 3.76 3.77
12-M 3.84 3.85
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea postpones plan to ease virus curbs amid recent COVID-19 surge