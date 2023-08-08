(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
(ATTN: UPDATES with new info in 4th para; ADDS new photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Khanun is expected to make landfall on South Korea's southern coast this week and proceed northward to North Korea, putting the entire country under its influence and dumping heavy rains nationwide, the weather agency said Tuesday.
Khanun, which was moving northward from waters 300 kilometers south of Japan's Kagoshima as of 9 a.m., is expected to reach 30 km west of the southern coastal city of Tongyeong at 9 a.m. Thursday to make landfall in South Korea, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The typhoon may head further north to pass South Korea by early Friday morning and reach 70 km northeast of North Korea's capital Pyongyang at 9 a.m. Friday, the agency said.
Meanwhile, the interior ministry said the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters had raised its disaster readiness alert level up a notch to the highest level of 3 from 2 as of 5 p.m. in response to the typhoon's looming landfall.
When it makes landfall in South Korea, the typhoon may remain very strong in intensity, the weather agency said.
Its central pressure is forecast to reach 970 hectopascals at 9 a.m. Thursday, around the time it is expected to reach South Korea, with maximum wind speeds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, the KMA said.
The latest forecast is an update from the agency's prediction the previous day that the typhoon may make landfall on South Korea's southeastern coast Thursday morning.
Strong enough to bring winds of 15 meters per second or faster across its 300 km radius, Khanun is expected to put the entire country under its influence and will dump downpours nationwide.
Parts of Gangwon Province along the upper east coast of South Korea are forecast to receive rain as heavy as 600 milliliters.
The capital area may see rain between 80 mm and 120 mm while the South and North Jeolla provinces, Jeju Island and the lower east coast areas are expected to receive up to 200 mm of rain.
Less than 200 mm of rain is expected for other parts of the country.
As of 10:30 a.m., a preliminary typhoon warning had been issued across inland areas and most of the ocean around South Korea. The alert will turn into a typhoon warning for Jeju and the south coast region late Wednesday and will be expanded into upper parts of the country by Thursday afternoon, the KMA said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan