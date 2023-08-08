BTS member V to release debut solo album 'Layover' next month
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS member V will drop his first solo album "Layover" on Sept. 8, his agency said Tuesday, which would make him the last of the septet to debut as a solo artist.
The upcoming album is composed of six songs, including "Slow Dancing," "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "For Us," and "Slow Dancing (Piano version)," according to BigHit Music.
Its title track, "Slow Dancing," is a 1970s romantic soul style song that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling, and five songs, except the piano version bonus track, will have music videos, it said.
