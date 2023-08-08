Seoul shares down late Tues. morning on tech losses

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower after starting marginally higher late Tuesday morning on declines in chip shares amid a continued slump in exports.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 4.03 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,576.68 as of 11:20 a.m.

All three major U.S. stock indexes finished higher Monday (U.S. time), snapping their worst weekly decline since March, on upbeat corporate earnings.

Investors are keeping an eye on the U.S. central bank after Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman said multiple rate hikes could be required as inflation is still significantly above the Fed's 2 percent target.

In Seoul, semiconductor and IT stocks led the decline.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics dropped 1.17 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix sank more than 2 percent.

Earlier Tuesday, Bank of Korea data showed that semiconductor exports decreased 28 percent in June from a year ago.

Internet portal operator Naver plunged almost 3 percent, and Kakao, the operator of popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, retreated 0.95 percent.

Bio shares also lost ground, with Samsung Biologics falling 0.63 percent and Celltrion dipping 0.07 percent.

Battery shares traded in positive territory.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution soared almost 3 percent after it said it formed a battery recycling venture with China's Huayou Cobalt, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI rose 0.49 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings shot up 4.28 percent, and its battery component-making affiliate POSCO Future M gained 1.59 percent.

Auto shares also gained ground, with Hyundai Motor inching up 0.05 percent, and its affiliate Kia rising 0.77 percent. Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor's auto parts affiliate, went up 0.66 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,312.7 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 6.5 won from Monday's close.

