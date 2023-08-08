BLACKPINK to celebrate 7th debut anniv. in U.S., Asia
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to hold various events to commemorate its seventh debut anniversary across major cities in the United States and Asia, its agency said Tuesday.
YG Entertainment said videos looking back on the quartet's journey will be shown in major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and various locations will be colored in its signature pink.
A total of 76 screens at Secaucus Junction Station in New Jersey will be adorned with BLACKPINK's imagery and a photo booth commemorating its debut anniversary will be set up at the New York Verdy pop-up from Wednesday to Friday, it said.
Starbucks stores in nine Asian countries, including South Korea, will provide commemorative stickers for those who purchase BLACKPINK drinks and food on the anniversary.
