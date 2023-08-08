Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Retail Q2 net profit up 19 pct to 53.6 bln won

All News 13:50 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 53.6 billion won (US$40.8 million), up 19 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 97.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 50 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.3 percent to 2.95 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 50.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#GS Retail
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!