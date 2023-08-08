GS Retail Q2 net profit up 19 pct to 53.6 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 53.6 billion won (US$40.8 million), up 19 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 97.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 50 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.3 percent to 2.95 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 50.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

