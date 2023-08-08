Cabinet passes enforcement decrees on relocation of 2 military airports
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet passed two enforcement decrees Tuesday to facilitate efforts to relocate military airports in the southern cities of Gwangju and Daegu, the defense ministry said.
The decrees on the relocation projects will come into effect on Aug. 26 following the promulgation of related special acts on April 25, according to the ministry.
One of the decrees entails support measures for the relocation of a military airport in Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul, such as procedures for the central government to provide financial support if costs exceed the budget.
The project seeks to build the new airport in the nearby South Jeolla Province, although its site has yet to be determined.
The other decree involves a plan to move a military airport and a civilian airport in Daegu, 237 km southeast of Seoul, to an integrated airport to be built in the two nearby counties of Uiseong and Gunwi.
The decree includes similar provisions as those for the project in Gwangju, although differences exist as it will integrate the military and civilian airports, the ministry added.
The project aims to open the new integrated airport in 2030.
