GS Holdings Q2 net profit down 74.8 pct to 236.2 bln won

All News 14:22 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 236.2 billion won (US$179.8 million), down 74.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 54.6 percent on-year to 697.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 15.2 percent to 6.16 trillion won.
