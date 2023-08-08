GS Holdings Q2 net profit down 74.8 pct to 236.2 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 236.2 billion won (US$179.8 million), down 74.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 54.6 percent on-year to 697.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 15.2 percent to 6.16 trillion won.

(END)