Ra Mi-ran, Uhm Ji-won reunite for Tving office drama 'Cold Blooded Intern'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Veteran actresses Ra Mi-ran and Uhm Ji-won reunited for the first time in 10 years for the upcoming Tving series "Cold Blooded Intern" to tell a relatable office drama story with a comedy vibe.

Directed by Han Sang-jae whose previous hit was another office drama series "Rude Miss Young-ae," it tells the story of Go Hae-ra (Ra) who lands an internship position after a seven-year break from her successful career due to marriage.

Go receives a secret and cruel proposal from the director of the product planning team, Choi Ji-won (Uhm), who was once her colleague at another company, and confronts obstacles in the process of fulfilling her mission.

The promotional poster for Tving office drama series, "Cold Blooded Intern," is seen in this photo provided by Tving. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Ra, who has performed distinctive mother characters in films and dramas, mostly recently in JTBC drama "The Good Bad Mother," said she focused on realistically portraying the working mom's challenges and struggles in the workplace.

"Career interruptions could happen to anyone regardless of if they are women and men. Resuming work after a hiatus is not an easy task. When performing Go Hae-ra, I wanted to highlight her passion for work," Ra said in an online press conference.

Uhm, who is collaborating with Ra for the second time following the 2013 film "Hope," said she is excited to star in her first office drama, especially in ensemble with Ra.

"The office drama blends comic elements, which makes it entertaining. I thought the story was relatable, moving and solacing," Uhm said. "Choi Ji-won is a career woman who has climbed the corporate ladder by giving up on her personal life. I tried to represent those who carved out a successful career but feel lonely."

"Cold Blooded Intern" will premiere on Aug. 11.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)