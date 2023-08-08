Police apprehend 67 suspects for posting online murder threats
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Police have apprehended 67 people on suspicions of uploading online posts threatening copycat crimes in the wake of the recent back-to-back fatal stabbing attacks, the Korean National Police Agency said Tuesday.
Two more people suspected of posting such threats were nabbed between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 67 from Monday's 65, the police said.
Over half of the suspects apprehended as of 6 p.m. Monday, or 34, were teens, with many of them under the legally punishable age of 14, police officials said.
South Korea has seen an upsurge of online murder threats after two shocking stabbing rampages that took place in and around Seoul recently.
In the most recent incident, a man in his 20s drove a car onto people outside a department store in the affluent neighborhood of Seongnam, south of Seoul last week and attacked others with a knife, leaving one person dead and 13 others wounded.
Authorities have been intensifying security, deploying more than 12,000 police officers to patrol densely populated areas across the country.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan