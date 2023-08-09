8 carmakers to recall over 14,000 vehicles for faulty parts
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., Mercedes-Benz Korea and six other companies will voluntarily recall more than 14,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Toyota Motor Korea Co., GM Korea Co., Tesla Korea and GM Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters Ltd., are recalling a combined 14,057 units of 21 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include faulty wiring of the rear-wheel-drive controlling system in Kia's all-electric EV9 SUV, a faulty gearbox part in GM Korea's Traverse SUV and Cadillac XT5 sedan, and a faulty front camera system in Tesla's Model S, it said.
Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday