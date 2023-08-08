(LEAD) Jamboree K-pop concert will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium Friday: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministry said Tuesday a K-pop concert and the closing ceremony for the 25th World Scout Jamboree will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul later this week.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the venue for Friday's K-pop concert and closing ceremony, saying it will disclose details of the concert program and artist lineup later.
The announcement came after about 36,000 young Scouts and adult volunteers from 156 countries left Saemangeum, the event's main venue, earlier in the day due to a powerful typhoon nearing the southwestern region, and relocated to new accommodations, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area.
The K-pop concert, the highlight of the event's cultural program, was initially scheduled to take place at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, about 190 kilometers south of Seoul, but the venue was changed just days before the closing ceremony due to concerns over the upcoming Typhoon Khanun.
The ministry said the decision was made in consideration of the Seoul stadium's proximity to the jamboree participants' new accommodations, security know-how and expertise in operating big events.
Seoul World Cup Stadium, also known as Sangam Stadium, has a capacity of over 66,000 seats and is a major venue for sports games and music concerts.
"It is regrettable that the plan to wrap up the Jamboree event with a K-pop concert at Jeonju World Cup Stadium was unavoidably changed due to the altered path of the typhoon. However, the Jamboree event will continue with a K-pop concert in Sangam," Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon said.
