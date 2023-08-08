Hyundai Department Store Q2 net income down 52.3 pct to 25.6 bln won
All News 15:19 August 08, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 25.6 billion won (US$19.4 million), down 52.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 21.9 percent on-year to 55.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 13.8 percent to 970.3 billion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 43.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
