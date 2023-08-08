Former President Moon calls for prioritizing life, safety
GURYE, South Korea, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Former President Moon Jae-in emphasized the importance of prioritizing life and safety Tuesday during an event marking the third anniversary of a devastating flood in a southwestern town.
Moon, accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook, attended a memorial service in Yangjeong Village in Gurye, 261 kilometers south of Seoul. Yangjeong and neighboring towns suffered severe flooding on Aug. 8, 2020, caused by the collapse of a stream embankment due to heavy rain, which killed 22,824 livestock and inundated 711 homes.
"The beautiful mindset that values life above all, whether it's human or livestock, is what has kept the memorial service going until now," Moon said during the event.
"Together, we can create a world where life comes first and safety comes first," he added.
He also praised the local community for demonstrating the courage and hope for humanity to overcome natural disasters.
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan