Lotte Chemical turns to loss in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 140.3 billion won (US$106.6 million), swinging from a profit of 36.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 77 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 59.5 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 5.9 percent to 5 trillion won.

The loss was 348.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

