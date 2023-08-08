KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK ie technology 96,600 UP 400
HDC-OP 10,030 DN 50
LG Energy Solution 525,000 UP 11,000
YoulchonChem 33,550 UP 350
DL E&C 30,700 UP 450
HYOSUNG TNC 346,000 UP 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 462,000 UP 7,000
kakaopay 46,900 DN 1,500
HANILCMT 12,130 UP 10
SKBS 80,800 DN 3,300
K Car 11,880 DN 320
F&F 105,900 DN 900
Hanssem 52,600 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,520 DN 10
KakaoBank 28,300 DN 450
SKBP 91,600 UP 100
KCC 215,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES135 50 0 UP1100
LS 115,000 UP 5,100
SKSQUARE 44,750 DN 1,250
Doosanfc 25,500 DN 650
Doosan Enerbility 16,760 DN 40
TaihanElecWire 12,800 DN 230
Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 UP 700
Kumyang 139,900 DN 6,200
Daesang 17,450 DN 130
SKNetworks 6,230 UP 200
MS IND 18,640 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 121,700 DN 3,100
SKC 95,600 DN 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,070 DN 40
HYUNDAI WIA 58,600 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 92,900 UP 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,000 DN 650
IS DONGSEO 31,500 DN 400
S-Oil 77,700 DN 1,500
OCI Holdings 102,700 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 102,200 UP 2,700
KorZinc 505,000 UP 15,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,500 DN 2,600
(MORE)
-
