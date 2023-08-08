SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SK ie technology 96,600 UP 400

HDC-OP 10,030 DN 50

LG Energy Solution 525,000 UP 11,000

YoulchonChem 33,550 UP 350

DL E&C 30,700 UP 450

HYOSUNG TNC 346,000 UP 6,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 462,000 UP 7,000

kakaopay 46,900 DN 1,500

HANILCMT 12,130 UP 10

SKBS 80,800 DN 3,300

K Car 11,880 DN 320

F&F 105,900 DN 900

Hanssem 52,600 DN 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,520 DN 10

KakaoBank 28,300 DN 450

SKBP 91,600 UP 100

KCC 215,000 DN 500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES135 50 0 UP1100

LS 115,000 UP 5,100

SKSQUARE 44,750 DN 1,250

Doosanfc 25,500 DN 650

Doosan Enerbility 16,760 DN 40

TaihanElecWire 12,800 DN 230

Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 UP 700

Kumyang 139,900 DN 6,200

Daesang 17,450 DN 130

SKNetworks 6,230 UP 200

MS IND 18,640 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 121,700 DN 3,100

SKC 95,600 DN 400

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,070 DN 40

HYUNDAI WIA 58,600 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 92,900 UP 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,000 DN 650

IS DONGSEO 31,500 DN 400

S-Oil 77,700 DN 1,500

OCI Holdings 102,700 UP 200

LS ELECTRIC 102,200 UP 2,700

KorZinc 505,000 UP 15,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,500 DN 2,600

