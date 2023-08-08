SamsungHvyInd 9,160 UP 270

HMM 17,300 DN 110

HITEJINRO 20,300 DN 250

Yuhan 74,200 UP 1,200

SLCORP 34,000 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 77,700 DN 3,100

DOOSAN 109,700 UP 2,200

DL 41,600 DN 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,220 DN 10

KIA CORP. 78,300 UP 700

ORION Holdings 14,880 UP 90

AmoreG 29,500 DN 450

HyundaiMtr 188,400 UP 400

Mobis 227,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 118,700 DN 2,200

Hanchem 187,800 DN 500

S-1 56,700 UP 100

ZINUS 26,400 DN 750

DWS 36,700 DN 700

KEPCO 19,460 UP 180

SamsungSecu 36,750 DN 150

KG DONGBU STL 8,100 DN 60

SKTelecom 46,500 DN 300

HyundaiElev 43,300 UP 450

SAMSUNG SDS 136,300 DN 4,400

KUMHOTIRE 4,340 UP 30

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,700 DN 1,500

Hanon Systems 8,460 UP 130

SK 153,100 DN 1,100

ShinpoongPharm 18,100 DN 870

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp509 00 DN1000

Asiana Airlines 11,330 DN 20

COWAY 40,800 DN 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 72,700 DN 1,400

IBK 10,500 UP 20

DONGSUH 18,150 DN 200

SamsungEng 36,250 UP 600

SAMSUNG C&T 103,700 UP 100

PanOcean 4,785 DN 25

SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 DN 200

