KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungHvyInd 9,160 UP 270
HMM 17,300 DN 110
HITEJINRO 20,300 DN 250
Yuhan 74,200 UP 1,200
SLCORP 34,000 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 77,700 DN 3,100
DOOSAN 109,700 UP 2,200
DL 41,600 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,220 DN 10
KIA CORP. 78,300 UP 700
ORION Holdings 14,880 UP 90
AmoreG 29,500 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 188,400 UP 400
Mobis 227,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 118,700 DN 2,200
Hanchem 187,800 DN 500
S-1 56,700 UP 100
ZINUS 26,400 DN 750
DWS 36,700 DN 700
KEPCO 19,460 UP 180
SamsungSecu 36,750 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,100 DN 60
SKTelecom 46,500 DN 300
HyundaiElev 43,300 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDS 136,300 DN 4,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,340 UP 30
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,700 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 8,460 UP 130
SK 153,100 DN 1,100
ShinpoongPharm 18,100 DN 870
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp509 00 DN1000
Asiana Airlines 11,330 DN 20
COWAY 40,800 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,700 DN 1,400
IBK 10,500 UP 20
DONGSUH 18,150 DN 200
SamsungEng 36,250 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 103,700 UP 100
PanOcean 4,785 DN 25
SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 DN 200
(MORE)
-
