KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:46 August 08, 2023

CheilWorldwide 19,300 UP 70
LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,900 UP 200
FOOSUNG 12,200 DN 200
SK Innovation 191,300 DN 1,100
CJ CheilJedang 310,500 UP 13,500
SamyangFood 122,600 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 87,000 UP 10,600
POONGSAN 35,850 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 UP 600
Hansae 19,210 DN 790
Youngone Corp 59,600 DN 2,900
CSWIND 68,900 DN 1,000
GKL 14,150 DN 200
KOLON IND 51,900 UP 1,950
HanmiPharm 284,000 DN 6,000
SD Biosensor 12,540 DN 1,380
Meritz Financial 49,800 DN 700
BNK Financial Group 6,770 UP 20
DGB Financial Group 7,530 UP 120
emart 80,000 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,650 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 102,400 DN 700
Celltrion 148,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 22,950 UP 150
JB Financial Group 8,900 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,200 DN 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,000 DN 3,800
KIH 52,300 DN 400
GS 39,000 DN 300
LIG Nex1 77,500 UP 200
Fila Holdings 40,000 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,000 UP 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,450 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,490 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 118,400 DN 5,000
KT 31,950 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16700 DN260
LOTTE TOUR 10,370 DN 230
LG Uplus 10,090 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,200 UP 300
