KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 84,100 DN 1,900
LG Display 14,000 DN 20
Kangwonland 16,070 DN 90
NAVER 223,000 DN 11,500
Kakao 51,800 DN 900
Kogas 25,850 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,150 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 253,000 UP 5,500
NCsoft 278,500 DN 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,300 DN 650
COSMAX 106,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 103,200 DN 900
Hanwha Ocean 46,500 UP 1,250
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,880 UP 20
DWEC 4,530 DN 20
KEPCO KPS 33,500 DN 500
LG H&H 437,500 DN 10,500
LGCHEM 615,000 0
KEPCO E&C 70,300 DN 2,400
ShinhanGroup 35,650 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,900 DN 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY390 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 52,000 UP 300
PIAM 30,000 DN 400
HANJINKAL 45,400 UP 900
CHONGKUNDANG 81,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 40,800 DN 300
HL MANDO 42,400 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 57,000 UP 1,600
Netmarble 47,550 DN 1,450
KRAFTON 171,600 DN 2,900
HD HYUNDAI 63,800 UP 800
ORION 117,800 DN 3,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,750 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,720 DN 180
SKCHEM 63,300 DN 1,700
BGF Retail 171,600 UP 1,300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,300 DN 150
HyundaiEng&Const 35,500 DN 550
