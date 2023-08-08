Grand Korea Leisure swings to black in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 8.6 billion won (US$6.5 million), swinging from a loss of 8 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 11 billion, compared with a loss of 10.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 108.5 percent to 100.2 billion won.

