No further AI cases confirmed from contaminated cat food
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has found no further infections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) traced to contaminated cat food products.
The announcement came after the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said traces of the virus were found in two kinds of cat food -- Balanced Duck and Balanced Chicken manufactured by Nature's Raw -- used at a shelter in Seoul last week.
Last month, a cat at the shelter in Seoul's Gwanak district died after showing respiratory symptoms, and it was later found to have been infected with a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza strain.
Upon detection of the virus, the government ordered the manufacturer to recall and destroy the products, and launched an inspection into all manufacturers of animal food using chicken, duck and other meats.
The ministry said it has contacted 286 consumers who have purchased the products to recall and destroy them.
The consumers' cats have so far showed no signs of the highly pathogenic AI, with the regional governments planning to closely observe them through next week.
Concerns have grown over the spread of avian influenza among cats and other animals, as the country also reported AI cases in two cats at a shelter in Seoul's Yongsan Ward last month, marking the first infections of the virus in mammals since 2016.
"Pets living at houses are highly unlikely to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, and there have been no cases of such infections between cats globally," an official from the agricultural ministry said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday