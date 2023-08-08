S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 8, 2023
All News 16:44 August 08, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.466 3.475 -0.9
2-year TB 3.698 3.724 -2.6
3-year TB 3.647 3.689 -4.2
10-year TB 3.740 3.814 -7.4
2-year MSB 3.693 3.726 -3.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.424 4.468 -4.4
91-day CD 3.700 3.720 -2.0
(END)
