Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kiwoom Securities Q2 net income up 22.8 pct to 133.4 bln won

All News 17:02 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 133.4 billion won (US$101.4 million), up 22.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 180.9 billion won, up 42.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 8 percent to 2.22 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 159 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#Kiwoom Securities
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!