Terror threat email against opposition leader prompts police search for explosives

All News 20:27 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A terror threat email against South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has led police to search the National Assembly, officials said Tuesday.

The email, which threatens to bomb a library in Seoul if Lee is not killed by 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, was sent to a number of people, including officials in the Seoul municipal government, according to the police and the secretariat of the National Assembly.

Police received the report around 4:45 p.m. and dispatched a bomb disposal team to conduct a search of the parliament for an explosive.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a meeting with local businesspeople in Gwangmyeong, south of Seoul, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

