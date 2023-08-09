S. Korea's industry ministry gears up for Typhoon Khanun
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Wednesday it is inspecting key industrial and energy facilities to prevent potential damage from Typhoon Khanun, which is set to hit the southern coast this week.
"As the ministry oversees a range of infrastructure directly linked to the everyday lives of the people, including electricity and gas facilities, all organizations must prepare for the typhoon to avoid potential damage," Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang said during an emergency meeting.
The industry ministry said it is currently operating an emergency response system to immediately repair facilities in case of any damage.
The government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters raised its disaster readiness alert level up a notch to the highest level of three from two at 5 p.m. the previous day in response to the typhoon's looming landfall.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
-
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday