Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't trying to save its neck with K-pop stars over jamboree chaos (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Typhoon Khanun to strike S. Korea Thursday with wind powerful enough to overturn trucks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Subcontractors say jamboree disaster was foreseen outcome (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for priority on building deterrence against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Typhoon Khanun to make landfall in S. Korea Thursday (Segye Times)
-- Jamboree participants evacuated to 8 different regions due to typhoon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Record high 70 pct of women in their 30s in job market: data (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lack of education, psychological treatment for criminals cited as loophole after random kills (Hankyoreh)
-- Typhoon Khanun to make landfall in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to host summit with African nations in May next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Automakers in race to churn out cheaper EVs to break price barriers (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Jamboree evacuation continues apace (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- How can Korea recover from Jamboree debacle? (Korea Herald)
-- Scouts relocated to Seoul and 7 other regions (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!