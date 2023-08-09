SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 9.



Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't trying to save its neck with K-pop stars over jamboree chaos (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Typhoon Khanun to strike S. Korea Thursday with wind powerful enough to overturn trucks (Kookmin Daily)

-- Subcontractors say jamboree disaster was foreseen outcome (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for priority on building deterrence against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Typhoon Khanun to make landfall in S. Korea Thursday (Segye Times)

-- Jamboree participants evacuated to 8 different regions due to typhoon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Record high 70 pct of women in their 30s in job market: data (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lack of education, psychological treatment for criminals cited as loophole after random kills (Hankyoreh)

-- Typhoon Khanun to make landfall in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to host summit with African nations in May next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Automakers in race to churn out cheaper EVs to break price barriers (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Jamboree evacuation continues apace (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- How can Korea recover from Jamboree debacle? (Korea Herald)

-- Scouts relocated to Seoul and 7 other regions (Korea Times)

