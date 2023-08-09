S. Korea to offer low-interest loans for nuclear energy firms
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial ministry said Wednesday it plans to offer a second batch of low-interest loans worth 150 billion won (US$113.6 million) to support nuclear energy firms, which suffered an earnings cut following the previous administration's nuclear phaseout policy.
The loan program was initiated in response to the declining sales of the country's nuclear energy industry, which reached 21.6 trillion won in 2021, falling sharply from 27.5 trillion won tallied in 2016, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.
Under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, South Korea decided to gradually reduce the use of nuclear energy and instead expand reliance on sustainable sources, including solar power.
Over the period, the number of employees in the sector also fell from 37,000 to 35,000, the ministry added.
The current government, which launched in May last year, has been actively pushing to revive the country's nuclear energy industry, reversing the phaseout policy.
South Korea rolled out the first batch of 50 billion won in March.
"Through the second batch of funding, we hope to ease the financial challenges of more nuclear energy firms and add vitality to the industry," the ministry said in a statement.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
-
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday