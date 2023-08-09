Blue Jays 'optimistic' Ryu Hyun-jin will make next start after negative X-rays on knee
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The Toronto Blue Jays are "optimistic" that their South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin will be able to pitch on the weekend after the X-rays on his right knee, bruised after taking a comebacker, returned negative.
"With the way he's feeling today, we're pretty optimistic he's going to be good," Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters in Cleveland on Tuesday (local time).
Ryu suffered a right knee contusion after a comebacker by Oscar Gonzalez of the Cleveland Guardians nailed him in the right leg during the bottom of the fourth inning at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday. Ryu fielded the ball and threw out Gonzalez at first but then dropped to the ground in pain.
After being tended to by a team trainer, Ryu was able to walk off the field under his own power but needed help from Schneider moving down the dugout steps. He was removed from the game after tossing four no-hit innings. It was Ryu's second start back following a 14-month recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Since Ryu rejoined the staff last week, the Blue Jays have been running a six-man rotation. This puts the 36-year-old in line to start Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs in Toronto.
Earlier Tuesday, Toronto's general manager Ross Atkins said on MLB Network's "High Heat" that even though Ryu got it "in a very sensitive area," the team expected the injury "not to be too serious."
