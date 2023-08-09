Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames turns to profits in Q2

08:00 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 44.4 billion won (US$33.7 million), turning from a loss of 39.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 50.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 41.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 3.8 percent to 143.9 billion won.
