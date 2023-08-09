Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 August 09, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 33/26 Sunny 60
Suwon 33/26 Sunny 60
Cheongju 32/26 Sunny 80
Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 30/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 27/25 Rain 90
Jeonju 31/26 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/26 Sunny 90
Jeju 29/27 Rain 90
Daegu 31/26 Rain 60
Busan 30/27 Rain 90
(END)
