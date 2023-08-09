Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 33/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 33/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 32/26 Sunny 80

Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/25 Rain 90

Jeonju 31/26 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/26 Sunny 90

Jeju 29/27 Rain 90

Daegu 31/26 Rain 60

Busan 30/27 Rain 90

(END)

