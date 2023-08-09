SKC shifts to red in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 24.8 billion won (US$18.8 million), swinging from a profit of 119.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 36.9 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 102.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 16.3 percent to 630.9 billion won.

The loss was 41.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)